SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What is the Mediterranean Diet?

“This comes from the islands where research shows that people are dying from old age rather than heart disease or complications from things like diabetes,” said Amanda Allen, a registered dietician at Hy-Vee.

This diet is big on fruits and vegetables. The Mediterranean diet has been shown to help with inflammation, diabetes, and even weight management.

A Mediterranean pizza is a good way to introduce yourself to this diet.