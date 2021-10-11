Mass vaccination site opening in south Springfield, accommodate increase in vaccine demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Where you used to buy toys and clothes will become a mass covid-19 vaccination site this Monday.

At 9 a.m., the former location of a Gordman’s and also a Toys ‘R’ Us will take new residence from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“The location will allow our team to pull together resources we have available to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Springfield-Greene County Health Department assistant director Jon Mooney said.

Mooney encourages people to make an appointment today.

“In the last week or so that demand for vaccine is already increasing,” Mooney said. I think we’ve seen more than a hundred-percent increase in the last week in terms of overall demand for vaccine.”

The mass vaccination site is located at 1425 East Battlefield Road, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Once it opens we will quickly increase our capacity to 500 shots in arms each and every day,” Mooney said.

Any dose – including booster shots of Pfizer – will be offered.

Brent Hubbard with Mercy says the side effects of the booster are similar to how you would feel after receiving the second dose.

“Fatigue and pain at the side of the shot. So most side effects are mild to moderate,” Hubbard said.

“This will help us fight the waning immunity of vaccine and protect those who are most vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalizations,” Moody said.

As of Thursday, October 7, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department recovery dashboard said 74 people are in local hospitals.

It also said Greene County has a 7-day average of 50 covid cases per day.

“We are still classified as a high community transmission by the CDC,” Moody said.

To help control the spread, the site will have indoor testing available as well.

“We are concerned and we are watching it certainly as we enter into the winter months where we tend to see more communicable diseases,” Moody said.

Again: The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.