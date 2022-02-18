MARSHFIELD, Mo. – One student at Marshfield High School is doing a classroom project, but this time her focus isn’t necessarily getting a good grade. Instead, she hopes to make a difference in someone’s life.

OzarksFirst spoke with Anna DeRossett, a young, female inventor. The freshman high schooler created an app to make it easier to communicate with people who can’t speak.

“I put together some buttons that allows you to click on it and it will speak for you,” DeRossett said.

When she says “you,” she means the person who isn’t able to talk.

“If I wanted to say, ‘Hello,’ it will speak,” DeRossett said. “You just press a button.”

The app can be customized to meet someone’s needs.

“You can put food options in there,” DeRossett said.

She created the app after her grandfather had a stroke. DeRossett says she wanted to find a way for him to be able to talk. Her computer science teacher David Gray loved the idea.

“I said ,’Okay what are you going to make? A lot of kids were like, ‘I don’t know,” Gray said. “[DeRossett] went, ‘Boom, I know exactly what I’m making.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Then she says, ‘My grandfather had a stroke. We need to get him a way to communicate.’ I’m just sitting there just going, ‘Go.’ I mean I didn’t even have to see anything because she had already thought it out in her head.”

DeRossett didn’t get the chance to use it with her grandfather because he passed away over Christmas break. Len was 68.

“I think he would’ve been happy that I put the effort into making it,” DeRossett said. “I think that he would’ve at least attempted to use it.”

She says she is still going to try out the app, but with her grandmother.

“My grandma had surgery to remove cancer from her tongue,” DeRossett said. “She’ll be able to use it.”

She turned a two-week classroom project into something worth more than an ‘A’ or ‘B.’

“It was just something really personal to me,” DeRossett said. “It was something that could help me out in my life, and help others. It wasn’t just something to cure boredom. It does mean a lot that we can communicate with my grandparents when they can’t communicate due to health issues. I really enjoy making games, and also doing things that can actually help people.”

Gray says during the classroom project, he challenged students make something that will help a certain audience. He called the assignment, “Apps for Humanity.”

“That’s the idea, or at least getting them thinking along the way,” Gray said. “[DeRossett] just went after at it and I just stood back. She did great. It made me very, very proud.”

Gray says he believes the app will very popular someday, and sooner than you may think.

“Right now we could take it over to Cox or Mercy and they can use it,” Gray said. “Right? Straight of the box. ‘Here’s a tablet. Go.’ You can use [DeRossett’s app] in so many different situations for so many different things. In hospitals, you’re going to have people who are vented that can’t speak. There’s now going to be a way for them to communicate.”

DeRossett says her grandmother got to play around with the app a little bit before her surgery. She thought it was neat and easy to use.