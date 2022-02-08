SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to a new study, the Pew Charitable Trusts says the longer this pandemic continues, the more disruptive behaviors are happening K-12 classrooms. This includes crying and even classmates hitting each other.

Jessica Nelson, a board-certified behavior analyst says that teachers are getting overwhelmed.

“Teachers have just been asked to do so much more the past three years and there’s just not enough time in the day,” Nelson said. “So when teachers are asked to have 30+ kids in their classroom of all varieties and kids with challenging behaviors, it makes it difficult to handle those behaviors in the classroom.”

Nelson says some kids aren’t able to sit for a long time anymore because they’ve been using screens for the past three years. She adds that at times, there are students who destroy furniture and resort to violence. Nelson says these behaviors have always been a problem, but the pandemic has made it worse.

She says what would help the situation is children learning “replacement behaviors.”

“Let’s say that a kiddo is throwing a pencil across the classroom because he wants attention,” Nelson said. “What can we teach him to do when he’s calm to get that teacher’s attention, so that he’s not acting out? Those are the things that we’re working on is trying to say, ‘Let’s work on these replacement behaviors that are so important for kids to know and understand. But then on of the other side of that is when do we do that? When do we have time to teach teachers and do these things?”

Are these challenging classroom behaviors happening in Springfield? OzarksFirst stopped by the Greenwood Laboratory School (GLS) to find out.

GLS students say they aren’t seeing these types of behavior, but things have gotten more stressful.

“We do all get stressed,” Senior Katherine Arquitt said. “It’s part of life. COVID especially has been stressful.”

In between applying to colleges and trying to stay safe, Greenwood seniors have had a year to remember.

“I think the thing that most is stressing us is just the unknown of everything,” Senior Reagan Rosen said. “We have been dealing with this pandemic for a few years now, and we just don’t know what’s going to happen next. We’re taking every day at a time. We don’t know if something is going to get canceled or changed. It’s scary at times.”

Arquitt says that ‘the unknown’ has made her think about certain things.

“Just think about how life could be changing and how our colleges might be handling COVID and everything,” Arquitt said.

During what many would call a challenging year, Sam Wang is doing his best to stay positive.

“I like to think optimistically,” Wang said. “I like to see anything like that as a challenge to rise to and rise above. Anything that might be stressing me out, I just tell myself I can get through it and it will be a fun experience and rewarding once I’ve done it.”

For others, their peers have helped them get through this unusual time.

“We’ve all leaned on each other and used our teachers,” Rosen said. “They’ve been really well in handling us and helping us out through the whole thing.”

GLS social studies instructor Time Pfeil, says he hasn’t been noticing any bizarre behavior. But, he admits he has noticed students getting more stressed.

“One of the hardest things that students have to deal with is the changing environment,” Pfeil said. “Not having consistent expectations. ‘Are we going to be in school? Are we going to be out of school? Are we going virtual?’ One of the ways that we try and deal with that is to meet our students where they’re at.”

Pfeil says that Greenwood works with students to finish their schoolwork. Whether students are at home, in quarantine, or in the classroom, Greenwood openly communicates with them. Teachers also make sure to reach out to parents, so everybody has the same idea about expectations and what’s happening at school.

He says the most difficult thing he’s witnessed this year is the anxiety students are facing. Most of their worries have to do with an unknown future.

“Just the anxiety of not knowing what the pandemic is going to bring,” Pfeil said. “We have surges and then things calm down a little bit. That creates a tension of not knowing. I think that adds a level of stress to our students.”

Pfeil says Greenwood has done a good job looking after each other this year, and teachers have plenty of resources to make sure things don’t get out of hand.