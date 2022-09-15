SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The MO Food Truck Fest is one of the most exciting annual events for food lovers in Springfield.

This Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., the festival will be open at the Ozark Empire Fairground to visitors who want to explore what the 27 food trucks have to offer. Some of the trucks that will be there include London Calling, which joined us in the studio today to talk about the festival, as well as Ghetto Tacos, Elorne’s Jamaican Kitchen, The Lunar Lunchbox, Chameleon Cuisine, and Beaver Tails.

Whether you’re looking for a barbecue and tacos or ice cream and pizza, there’s something for everyone at this festival. Several vendors will also be setting up shop to give people something to explore when they’re between snacks.

In addition to the great food options, people will also be able to enjoy live music and beer. Those who want to stay for a while are recommended to bring a folding chair that they can relax in until they have enough room to try a new truck’s wares. No sweating will be offered at the event.

This is the eighth year for the popular event. Admission and parking are free. No non-service pets or outside food and drink are allowed. Those looking for more information can visit the festival’s website.