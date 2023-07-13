SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A beloved Springfield restaurant is set to reopen its doors in its new home later this morning, July 13.

Casper’s has been a Springfield staple since 1909 and after long hiatus, the diner is returning with some new additions.

For people like Bryan Thomas, they didn’t know if they would ever get to eat one of Casper’s famous burgers or their famous chili ever again, but now that day has come.

“It’s a thrill to be here,” Thomas said. “It’s made our entire trip. I’m the happiest guy on Earth today.”

Today marks the return of Casper’s at their new location on South Glenstone Avenue which happens to be the building of another former Springfield landmark: Anton’s Coffee Shop.

Shawn Kraft, the owner of Casper’s, said his plans include three stages to opening Casper’s:

The first stage is opening Casper’s as it was — same hours and days from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

The second stage is opening their drive-thru.

The third and final stage, which is part of what is drawing so much excitement, is the fact that Casper’s will be serving breakfast.

“We will be adding breakfast and it will be a merging of the Casper’s menu and Anton’s menu as well,” Kraft said. “He had specialties on there — you might get your two eggs any style, smothered in chili, you never know what is going to show up on there.”

Kraft told me it was Anton’s Coffee Shop that made him fall in love with cooking and now he is combining Casper’s esthetic with Anton’s.

“This is the history that I love,” Kraft said. “The nostalgia that I love. You see what is around you, it’s like my swan song. It’s a passion project. So, I’m really glad to have people back with smiling faces, enjoying everything and the food that Casper’s can bring.”

Kraft said he’s excited to have everyone back at their new location but customers can expect a long and busy line for some time.

Casper’s opens Thursday, July 13, at 937 S. Glenstone Ave.