Long-awaited dog park finally opens in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – Matt Crouse, the director of parks and recreation with the City of Nixa, said it best.

“The question has always been when’s the dog park, or where’s the dog park?”

Dog owners in Nixa will finally have the answer to that question today.

To kick off November, a dog park will open at 7 a.m. on Norton Road off Route 160. Crouse says he’s excited to debut the park in a good part of town.

“It is one that is quickly growing,” Crouse said. “We anticipate that to fill in more and more with some residential subdivisions and things that are developing within the area. It’s kind of a great location.”

Lea-Ann Smith, a dog owner, says she has been waiting for this day for a long time.

“My husband and I have been actively watching the progress and things take time,” Smith said. “So, we were excited to see it was getting closer. Very excited for it to come just to have a place to take [my dog Macy], to get her out and let her run. Any place that caters to dogs is nice to have.”

Smith has a three-year-old golden doodle named Macy. She works in Nixa and says it will be nice to have something new for Macy to enjoy.

“It definitely has nice fencing,” Smith said. “It’s big, especially for the big dogs and then, of course, they have the small park which will be good for the smaller dogs. Exercise is the healthy thing for dogs to get out and do something. It wears them out so that when they go home they relax and enjoy downtime. It makes it easier for the owners too.”

Crouse says the idea for this project came from the community’s feedback, and he’s happy to meet a need.

“We know there’s a lot of dogs in town and the citizens kind of said, ‘yeah that is a need,” Crouse said. “With smaller backyards and things, it’s a way to have a little more space to let them run and exercise, let alone socialize and be around other dogs was something that we’ve seen.”

Nixa’s dog park will be open every day of the year from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset. The project is costing the city around $100,000 to $125,000.

At the park, there are separate areas for small dogs who weigh up to 35 pounds, and big dogs who are more than 35 pounds. There will also be clean-up bags and a trash can available. If someone doesn’t pick up after their furry friend, that could lead to a fine.

Crouse says this project has been a long time coming.

“It’s been slower with the COVID and supplies kind of hard to get at times,” Crouse said. “We’re just really excited to launch the dog park, get our citizens and the surrounding community involved in our parks and out and exercising their best friend, that furry, four-legged friend.”

People who want to use the park will need a dog park pass. Here’s more information from Crouse and his team on how to get one:

A pass can be bought at The X Center on 701 North Taylor Way. The X Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To buy a pass, you will need proof of vaccination for Rabies, Distemper and Bordetella for each dog you bring to the park.

The registration fee for a pass is $20, and you’re limited to two dogs per pass.

For the rest of 2021 and 2022, Nixa Parks and Recreation will be selling passes for 2022, which are valid through December 31, 2022.

A dog park pass is good for an unlimited number of visits until its expiration date.

If you live inside Nixa city limits, Crouse says you will also be required to show or buy a Nixa Dog License. This can also be bought at The X Center. It costs $2 a year for spayed or neutered dogs, and $3 otherwise. Dog licenses expire December 31 each year and must be renewed annually for each dog kept inside city limits.