SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Bolivar man is climbing stairs for 36 hours over four days, all to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Mark Applegate has made stops in three cities across the state and will wrap up his last day by climbing Hammons Tower today.

Applegate’s mother has been living with Alzheimer’s for 14 years and he not only wants to raise awareness about the disease but also improve his lifestyle and reduce his risk.

Applegate was in Kansas City on Monday, St. Louis on Tuesday and Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Today, he will finish his 36-hour climbing challenge here in Springfield.

He is doing this as part of the Longest Day for Alzheimer’s campaign. He hopes to raise $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

So far, he’s raised a little over $1,500.

This isn’t the first time he’s taken part in a challenge of this magnitude.

Last year, he jogged the Frisco Highline Trail which connects Springfield to Bolivar, completing a total of 74 miles.