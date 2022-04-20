LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — People in Lake of the Ozarks is preparing for the 2022 Boat Parade and have big hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade.

This will be the second attempt at trying to break the world record. Last year it was short with over 600 boats. More than 80 boats were disqualified for Political flags or leaving the parade early.

Currently, the record is held by Malaysia for a parade back in 2014 with 1,180 boats. The Lake of the Ozarks Boat Parade is scheduled for June 11. Anyone interested in participating can register here.