KOLR10 Daybreak: On Ice!

KOLR10 Daybreak

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD — Winter officially began this week, so the morning news team hit the rink at Jordan Valley Ice Park to see what they have to offer! 

Hockey instructor B.J. Norman showed Jesse, Jen, and TJ the basics of skating, and a few hockey moves! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Walking Wagging Forecast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now