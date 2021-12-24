KOLR10 Daybreak: On Ice!

SPRINGFIELD — Winter officially began this week, so the morning news team hit the rink at Jordan Valley Ice Park to see what they have to offer!
Hockey instructor B.J. Norman showed Jesse, Jen, and TJ the basics of skating, and a few hockey moves!
