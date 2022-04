EAGLE ROCK, Mo. — The Missouri Stae Highway Patrol said fishermen found the body of a Joplin man in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.

The man was identified as Mark Williams, 52, of Joplin and was reported missing by his family. The fishermen found his body a half-mile from Point 26 just after 12:30 p.m. MSHP said Willams was kayaking on Table Rock Lake.

Currently, no details on what may have caused the drowning have been released.