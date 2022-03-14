SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Starting tonight, contractor crews will continue working on the James River Freeway widening project. This will happen just west of Glenstone Avenue and U.S. Route 65 in Springfield.

Below is a timeline of what drivers should expect this week:

Monday night:

Tonight, crews are going to spend six hours paving the westbound inside shoulder against a new barrier wall. There will be a lane drop in the westbound direction, from the 60-65 interchange to Glenstone Avenue.

Brad Gripka, a resident engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), tells OzarksFirst that drivers should expect traffic delays and smaller lanes for at least two months.

“We apologize, but still it’s going to take some time,” Gripka said. “We still got to do the construction work. We missed out for the winter months, but now spring is coming. We’re going to pick things back up and get going. It’s going to take a bit of pain for a lot of gain. You hear that a lot, but that’s what’s coming.”

Tuesday night:

On Tuesday night around 7 p.m., workers will start making the traffic shift from the James River Freeway off-ramp going to Glenstone Avenue to the Glenstone Avenue on-ramp. It’s about 1,000 feet. Crews will shift the driving lane and passing lane of eastbound Route 60 to the barrier wall. Lanes will be narrowed to ten feet in both directions.

“Moving this over gives us room for that on-ramp to be into the driving lane and then shift over while we’re replacing both the driving lane and the old, existing auxiliary lane,” Gripka said. “As people know, that pavement is all beat up and tearing apart. We’re going to tear all that up all the way from Glenstone to the 60-65 interchange. Both those lanes are getting completely replaced going all the way eastbound.”

Gripka tells OzarksFirst there are going to be narrow lanes going all the way until the 60-65 interchange. Right before drivers approach the interchange, traffic will be shifted back.

“There is going to be a merge point when [drivers] get shifted back over,” Gripka said. “That’s where the congestion is going to be.”

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, traffic going westbound will be put into a single lane underneath the 60-65 interchange. The flyover traffic coming up northbound on Route 65 will be put into a single lane and shifted over into a 10-foot lane. Southbound traffic will also be shifted over and placed into a single lane.

Wednesday-Saturday:

From Wednesday until Saturday, crews will install a temporary barrier wall on the north and south side of Route 60.

Overall:

During the project, Gripka tells OzarksFirst that drivers will see the speed limit drop to 50 MPH.

“We just ask everybody to take some time to slow down,” Gripka said. “Have some patience. Law enforcement is going to be out here to help make sure the traffic and the public is safe, and for my team’s safety. We want to make sure that everybody goes home to their families.”

Drivers should expect more traffic during the evening rush hour.

“People are going to be in two lanes and trying to go into the northbound and southbound flyover,” Gripka said. “For a couple weeks let’s start thinking about some alternate routes.”

When asked about possible detours, Gripka recommended taking Battlefield Road to Route 65, or using Campbell Avenue.

“We want to make sure to keep everybody safe,” Gripka said. “We are going to still have the on-ramp here and people merging. We have messages saying, ‘Hey, people are merging,’ but we’re still going to have that traffic backup. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Gripka says MoDOT’s goal is to have everything all opened up by June 1, 2022.