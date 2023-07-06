BOLIVAR, Mo. — More than half of Missouri is in a drought and firefighters across the region are working around the clock responding to calls.

Polk County is one of the counties facing a severe drought.

There were 32 fires in Polk County in the month of June alone, but Bolivar Fire Chief Brent Watkins said his firefighters are trained for extreme situations and are always prepared.

“We make sure we have water ready, towels ready, cold drinks, and just making sure we take those initial breaks as needed in the field, ” said Watkins.

The latest data shows 65% of Polk County is in a severe drought and 35% of the county is experiencing a moderate drought.

Chief Watkins said time is of the essence when responding to grass or vehicle fires and multiple agencies will be on the scene so they have enough resources when dealing with drought conditions.

When asked if his fire department does any special training during this time of the year, Chief Watkins said his team is prepared to handle any emergency — every day of the year.

“There’s a winter season and there’s a summer season, so we work with our county departments who have more experience in the bigger fields. It’s all hands on deck when we need it, ” said Watkins.

Governor Parson has declared a drought alert for 60 counties across the state… and a special committee is working hard to help communities and the agricultural industry as the drought continues.

Chief Watkins said it’s a community effort when it comes to letting the fire department know how the conditions are around the city and county.

“The farmers are telling us and they’re saying the fields are very dry; they’re looking at selling cattle. So, that tells us that we are in a dire situation,” said Watkins.