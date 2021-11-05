Hundreds-years-old historical text placed on display and online at Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A project involving as much as 200 years of history just finished up at Evangel University – and students and staff couldn’t be more excited.

When you walk through the library at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, you’ll see a room dedicated to a Torah that is believed to have survived the Holocaust.

Two years ago Evangel University received a donated Torah from a non-profit called ‘God’s Ancient Library’.

“We were all just cheering,” Evangel student Elysia Williams said.

Shortly after, the school announced its plans to put the artifact in a protective case.

“What’s awesome about it is it’s able to connect me to a long line of people who have read this same exact Torah scroll through different times of hardship, prosperity,” student Jayden Anderson said. “It’s cool to feel that history comes along with the same text that I’m reading.”

For class – or for fun – students get to read the original Hebrew script from a non-kosher document (which means it has some marks on it.)

The Torah is anywhere from 125 to 200 years old.

“It’s been able to give me a broader understanding of the nuances of the biblical text as well as the biblical language,” Anderson said.

This past October, Evangel released a 264-page online copy.

“We want to have an effect, quite frankly, on the planet with what we do here,” professor of Hebrew Bible William Griffin said. “And making the Torah scroll available digitally to anybody out there with an internet connection helps them have access to the way the Torah has been read for the last 3,000 years.”

On Evangel’s website William Griffin says you can find high-resolution files of Torah panels and columns.

People can also download however many portions they want.

“I mean, I actually have it on my iPad and I’ll read it before I go to sleep at night sometimes,” Griffin said.

You can find out more about the Torah and download it for yourself on Evangel’s website.