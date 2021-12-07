How you can help boost your child’s immune system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Springfield Pediatrician Dr. Laura Waters shared some helpful tips Tuesday morning on how parents can boost their child’s immune system.

Below are five common ways to do so:

Breastfeeding- while a personal decision, there are proven benefits that show breastfed babies tend to be healthier and experience less allergies. They also get passed on good antibodies from mom while BF.

Hand washing- 80% of infections are spread by touch. Teach your kids how to wash well after coughing, sneezing or going to the bathroom.

Don’t skip immunizations.

Sleep should be a priority to maximize immunity. Not getting enough sleep limits the body’s ability to produce proteins called cytokines that help fight infection and reduce inflammation.

Encourage a healthy diet- diets good in Vitamins A & E help maintain good and strong immune systems. Better to eat the vitamins through food than supplement, but if you’ve got a picky eater, talk with your doctor about supplements before starting them.

Common things billed as immune boosting don’t have evidence to back that up. Vitamin C and echinacea don’t have any definitive proof that they help prevent colds. Dr. Waters says it is not recommended to have your kids on large amounts of Vitamin C without speaking with your doctor.

Even if parents do all these things, the average kid can have 7-11 colds per year for up to 2 weeks each.