SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a condition that affects blood flow. It is caused by a defect in the autonomic system where blood pools in the lower part of the body reducing blood flow to the heart and brain.
Symptoms include:
- Rapid heart rate
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Fainting
- Chest pain
- Exercise intolerance
Causes
This is a condition that normally develops later in life and it affects 1 to 3 million Americans. It also seems to affect young women mostly.
Some of the causes are post-infection, damage to small nerves that regulate constriction of blood vessels, high levels of stress hormones, and is associated with connective tissues disorders.
Treatment
- Drink at least 80 oz water daily
- 3-10 mg of salt intake daily
- Exercise
- Medications
- Compression stockings