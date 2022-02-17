SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a condition that affects blood flow. It is caused by a defect in the autonomic system where blood pools in the lower part of the body reducing blood flow to the heart and brain.

Symptoms include:

Rapid heart rate

Fatigue

Headache

Fainting

Chest pain

Exercise intolerance

Causes

This is a condition that normally develops later in life and it affects 1 to 3 million Americans. It also seems to affect young women mostly.

Some of the causes are post-infection, damage to small nerves that regulate constriction of blood vessels, high levels of stress hormones, and is associated with connective tissues disorders.

Treatment