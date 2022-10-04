SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctor Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital, joined us on Daybreak this morning to talk about what you can do to keep your kids safe this Halloween.

Costumes

Having a good and safe Halloween starts with safe costumes:

Avoid costumes that are too long so that your kids don’t trip over themselves.

Use non-toxic makeup or hats instead of masks so that your kids have an easier time seeing in the dark.

Increase their vision and visibility with flashlights and costumes that are bright and reflective.

Make sure that any props that are a part of the costume — such as swords, wands, canes, etc. — are not sharp o unwieldy.

“Kind of think through what your kids are going to be doing, where they’re going to be going,” Waters said. “Oftentimes, they’re too excited to really pay attention to a lot of things, so that’s your job as a parent o make sure that they’re safe.”

Candy

Once your kids are all suited up and ready to celebrate, keep some safety tips about candy in mind:

If you’re giving out non-food items, you can put a teal pumpkin on your porch. This pumpkin shows that you’re not handing anything out that might cause a food allergy to trigger.

Before you head out to trick or treat, give your child a good meal.

Try to persuade your child not to eat candy on the go so that you can make sure they’re safe before they eat them.

Closely examine all treats and remove any items that look spoiled, unwrapped, or suspicious.

Try to ration the treats in the following days.

Pumpkin carving

Pumpkin carving safety is important so that your kids don’t accidentally injure themselves. Here are some tips and tricks for pumpkin decorating:

Don’t allow younger children to carve pumpkins with sharp tools. Switch to paint, markers, and mixed media for kids too young for carving tools.

Instead of a flame, consider using a flashlight, glow stick, or electric candle in your pumpkin.

Don’t place pumpkins with candles next to where visitors come by your home.

Trick or treating

On the big day, when the community is out trick-or-treating, it’s important to be more aware of your surroundings.