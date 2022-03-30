SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parts of South Springfield are closed for the Bass Pro World’s Fishing Fair.

Campbell Avenue is blocked off from Sunshine to Cherokee for the rest of the week. So, how can people get to the fair?

There is very limited parking at the fair with parking at the Wonders of Wildlife. People looking to drop off family can go to Bass Pro’s drop-off lot on the east side of Campbell. Drivers are asked to enter the lot from Jefferson Street and go west on Cherokee.

After dropping someone off, people will have to go to a satellite lot to park their car.

You can find a parking lot at the following places: