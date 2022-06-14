SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fourth of July is less than a month away and this is the time of year most dogs go missing.

One factor that may contribute to this is fireworks and the loud noises fireworks can cause. According to Misti Fry with Sidekick Dog Training, dogs hear exceptionally well and loud noises can startle them. She said now is the time to start doing any desensitizing.

Tips to help your dog during the holiday include: