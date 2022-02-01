SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A major winter storm is moving into the Ozarks, and there are some important things you should know whether you’re at home or on the road.

If you have to travel:

Make sure to clean anything off your car if there is anything. This will not only prevent yourself from getting into an accident, but also the driver behind you. Also, be sure to have at least half a tank of gas. This will help keep you warm if you get stranded. Plan to travel during the day. You should always tell someone the route you plan on taking and your arrival time. Before you hit the roads, make sure to check the weather reports for all areas you will be traveling to. If you get stranded, do not leave your car! Leaving your car in a snowstorm or even at night in a place you aren’t familiar with could easily make you get lost. Have a winter survival kit! If you have a chance today, stop by a grocery store. You should have blankets, water and food. Also, have a portable charger in case you are stuck in traffic for a while. It would also help to have an ice scraper and jumper cables in case it gets really cold and your windshield and/or engine starts having issues.

If you’re stuck at home: