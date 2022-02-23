SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another storm system is expected to bring a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow starting Wednesday afternoon.

The cold front that moved through yesterday is going to provide the ingredients need for winter weather across the region as the storm system moves in. A mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and snow is expected to begin this afternoon and will last into the overnight.

Many schools across the area have either closed or switched to virtual learning.

Storm totals in terms of snowfall aren’t looking terribly high but some spots north of Springfield could possibly see around 2″ with lighter amounts the farther SE you trek. Around an inch is a solid bet across the metro with less than an inch in spots like Branson and our neighborhoods in Northern Arkansas.

In terms of the ice, a 0.25″-0.5″ is likely for our southern communities, which could make road conditions dangerous for drivers. There could be some isolated locations that pick up closer to 0.75″ and that could lead to power outages.

Temperatures today and Thursday both will be below freezing with highs only in the 20s and 30s. The cold air will stick around through Friday with highs around the 30-degree mark.