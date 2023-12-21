SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Aging is a part of life, but you might not have considered what you can do to make the remainder of it easier on you. Dr. Barbara Bumberry with Mercy Hospital came to OzarksFirst to talk about downsizing to the ideal home to grow old in.

Dr. Bumberry said if you are looking to downsize, consider things like stairs, extra lights, the height of your kitchen counters, and the location of your dishwasher. Watch the video above to learn all of her household tips for finding the ideal home when downsizing.