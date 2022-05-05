SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October 2019 was the last flight of Honor Flight of the Ozarks but this year the event is back.

The next flight is scheduled to take off Tuesday, May 10. Honor Flight, Inc. and affiliated hubs in the national Honor Flight Network are private, not-for-profit organizations created solely to honor America’s Veterans for their many sacrifices. Today, there are 128 regional hubs in the United States.

According to Mike Totten with Honor Flight of the Ozarks, the goal is to get veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials. Safety and security are the organization’s top priorities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the organization from doing these flights for the past two years. Totten said the flights will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Two other flights are scheduled for August 23 and October 25.