SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hobby Lobby announced its store is now open in the old K-Mart building on Glenstone Ave.

Hobby Lobby relocated to this building after operating for years at 1535 E. Battlefield Road. Gary Demster is the store manager of the new 95,000 square-foot store.

“We are always striving to better serve our Springfield customers. This move will heighten their service and shopping experience,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising.

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers over 70,000 crafting and home decor products.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.