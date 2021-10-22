Help fight breast cancer and your hunger at 23rd Annual Boob-a-Palooza

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– October is breast cancer awareness month, and this morning you’ll have a chance to help out those in need.
KOLR10’s David Chasanov took to Coyote’s Adobe Cafe where one local business is helping fundraise.
Doors will open to the 23rd Annual Boob-a-Palooza at 6 a.m., with food being served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can grab an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $10. All of the money raised during that time will be going to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
BCFO will then use the proceeds to help someone currently going through treatment.
In the past, this event has raised between $2,000 to $5,000.
Even if you miss the event today, you can still help out BCFO this weekend at the Missouri State Ice Bears hockey games on Friday and Saturday at the Jordan Valley Ice Park.