SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As COVID-19 numbers drop around the Ozarks, more group events are coming back to Springfield. One of them is the Carnival of Ink, which is this weekend at the Expo Center.

Joe Bridges, an owner of the Carnival, tells OzarksFirst it took his event two years to recover from the pandemic.

“We have three locations that we do the show,” Bridges said.

For nine years now, tattoo artists have come to the Queen City for Bridges’ event. But, in 2020, the area’s COVID regulations forced the event to ink a deal with another city.

“In 2020 we were only able to do one in an area that had no mask mandate,” Bridges said. “We had it at the Lake of the Ozarks.”

Leaving the Expo Center left its own scar on Springfield’s economy.

“Hotels took a huge hit because when we bring in artists we have 200-250 traveling artists,” Bridges said. “We book up solid hotels. That’s revenue lost in the area, your restaurants. It’s a chain reaction of everything. I’m not saying that we’re the ones that are funding the whole city, but it does hurt.”

At the moment, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says Greene County is seeing only 15 COVID cases per day. With case numbers dropping in the area, that economic scar will make another step towards healing this weekend.

OzarksFirst spoke with Dana Maugans, director of sales at the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Bringing conventions and events is really important for Springfield because it does keep our hotels and restaurants busy,” Maugans said. “Group business is a big generator for economic impact. People tend to spend more when they’re at a convention or a conference.”

Maugans says more group events are coming back to town, like the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships and the Bass Pro World’s Fishing Fair.

“We’re excited for the rebound and to get tourists back here in Springfield,” Maugans said. “We saw it last summer, but I think this spring and summer it’s even going to be a lot busier.”

The Carnival of Ink will come back to the Lake of the Ozarks in September, and in November it will also make a stop in Kansas City.