Gold Cup Finals brings riders, competition to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– You might notice some traffic in West Springfield, but only for this weekend. Hundreds of riders will be competing at the BMX Raceway, and it all starts tonight.

Eight hundred BMX riders from 10 states are registered to compete in the South Central Gold Cup Finals.

It will be Donny Johnson’s third time in the race, and his mother Christy’s second.

“I think this is going to be a huge one, huge turnout,” Christy said. “Everyone’s excited coming off COVID. Everybody’s ready to ride, ride a big event. It’s a huge event.”

The event brings around 2,000 visitors to Springfield, but involves some locals too.

“I’ve done this race about four years now,” rider Tobias Collins said. “I’ve won the last two in a row. Trying to get number three. I’ve got home track this year so that’s good. Hopefully get another number one plate.”

To have a good chance of getting a number one plate, or first place, a rider will be put into a gated lane on the course. A bell rings. The gates go down. And the the three-round race begins.

“The basics of BMX is stay in your own lane and ride as hard as you can,” Christy said.

Tonight will be the BMX double-point pre-race. Saturday and Sunday are the quadruple-point Gold Cup Finals.

The competition will be split into categories.

“Men and women cruisers, age group, so there’s all different ages, and then class which is a 20-inch bike. Novice, which is your beginner skill, intermediate and expert, and then there’s also pro’s,” Spokesperson Aleisha Oldham said.

Oldham says BMX is becoming more popular.

“There’s no age limit. People as young as two to 73 ride.”

“My kids don’t have to sit the bench and wait for their turn,” Christy said.

This will be the second Gold Cup Finals in Springfield since 2015.

Oldham says Springfield got this race after working with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, the Springfield Sports Commission and USA BMX.

The event is free to attend.