SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gas prices continue to be one of the biggest topics of conversation, and gas prices seem to be hitting a new record average per gallon every day.

Gas prices have surged in the recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen by over 25 million barrels since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into summer.

Yesterday Gasbuddy reported the national average gas price in the United States has surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time ever.

