SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A court hearing for a former Missouri State University professor who is accused of stabbing a former colleague scheduled for today has been rescheduled for March 8th.

Edward Gutting, 48, is accused of stabbing 66-year-old Marc Cooper, a retired professor. Gutting is a Princeton University graduate and taught in MSU’s Department of Modern and Classical Languages. He and Cooper worked in the history department together from 2011-2014.

According to the probable cause statement, on August 17, 2016, Cooper and his wife, Nancy, were sitting inside their home when Gutting came through the back door wielding a large knife. Gutting chased Cooper through the kitchen and living room and knocked Cooper to the ground. Gutting proceeded to stab Cooper to death and injure Nancy as she tried to fight with Gutting.

The statement says Gutting told Nancy Cooper at one point “it was between him and Cooper,” and he didn’t want to kill her — but he would if he had to.

Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case. A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, however, Gutting was found mentally competent to stand trial.