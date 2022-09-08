SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University fans will have the opportunity to visit Bearfest Village today for the first home tailgate of the year as the MSU Bears take on the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks tonight at 7 p.m.

Bearfest Village is located north of the stadium in the grass plaza in front of McDonald’s Arena and extends to Carrington Hall to the east and the Hammons Fountains to the west.

Bearfest Village opens three hours before kickoff for each home football game and closes just before kickoff.

Some fun activities fans can enjoy at the tailgate include:

The Bear Garden is an option for fans to attend, as the event offers fans a fun tailgating experience directly beside Robert W. Plaster Stadium with food, giveaways, and more.

Boomer’s Backyard is a tailgate area for young Bears fans and special game day giveaways are open to fans 12 and younger. Parents must accompany children at all times.

Fans can partake in the game-day pep rally which takes place 45 minutes before kick-off starts and features the pride band, Sugar Bear dancers, MSU cheerleaders, and Boomer the Bear.

As far as parking goes, the general public can park in lots 18 and 24. Lot 22 is reserved for season ticket holders and Bear Fund members.

Items and activities that are not allowed at the Bearfest Village which include glass, tobacco and smoking, hard liquor, drinking games and generators.