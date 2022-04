ROBY, Mo. — A man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, April 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny Berry, 67, was driving a compact utility tractor when the tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5 p.m. Berry was thrown from the tractor and then pinned under a tire.

Berry was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.