SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week is the longest stretch of hot weather the Ozarks have seen this year.

That’s why pools are staying open later and many places serve as cooling centers when a heat advisory is in effect, including the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.

Officials with the senior center said after COVID, they started to see a huge increase in seniors coming to the center. Luckily, they have plenty of supplies and room to make everyone feel at home.

“Being such a large center and with Springfield growing — yes, we have probably on average six to seven new clients a week,“ said Teena Jacobs with Southside Senior Center.

The Southside Senior Center delivers meals to homes and served as a cooling center when needed.

Jacobs said although they are seeing more and more people come in, they have more than enough resources to keep serving the community.

One thing that the senior center says they could always have more of is volunteers to deliver food.

Allen Dewoody is one of those volunteer drivers. He said it’s not just about dropping off the food.

“We’re checking to make sure that they’re comfortable in their apartment or home; make sure they have an air conditioner or a fan,” said Dewoody.

If you would like to sign up to become a volunteer driver, you can head here to the Senior Center where they open up at 8:30 am.