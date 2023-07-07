SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A non-profit providing housing for the unsheltered community here in Springfield is investing in a new piece of technology that will change how it builds new homes moving forward.

After the groundbreaking of Eden Village Three, the non-profit received a tremendous gift that will not only allow them to build homes more efficiently but also allow them to have an even bigger impact in the community.

“A donor came along and purchased two robotic 3D concrete printers and that will be the first village for the chronically homeless completely printed,” said Nate Schlueter, the Eden Village chief visionary officer.

In an exclusive interview with OzarksFirst, Schlueter said Eden Village will be able to save 40% of construction costs with this new piece of machinery.

Schlueter said the non-profit has never received a donation like this before.

“When we can use technology to respond rapidly to a catastrophe that’s happening in our beautiful but very broken city, it’s going to be life-changing for the individuals we are able to house but life-changing for the donors and the operations and the volunteers to be able to see something come to fruition way quicker than traditional construction,” said Schlueter.

As Eden Village prepares to build more homes for the unsheltered using cutting-edge technology, many communities across the nation are taking notice of the impact that the non-profit is having here in the Ozarks.

Just last Friday, Eden Village had a grand opening in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Schleuter said it’s amazing to see how the non-profit is reaching communities around the country.

“But it’s an exciting time,” Schlueter said.”It’s something that we never expected. We just wanted to house our friends here in Springfield and figure out an efficient way to do that and other communities took notice and we’re trying to help them out also.”

Recently, Eden Village expanded into Kansas City and here in a couple of weeks, they will have a groundbreaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As of right now, Schuleter says there are 13 cities in 12 states that have their own version of an Eden Village.

He said in those conversations with different organizers and volunteers, it’s not just about giving the homeless a home, but making them feel like part of a community.

When construction is complete, Eden Village will be able to provide homes to 24 more people.