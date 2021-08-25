Drury University to continue helping migrant workers thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some migrant or seasonal agricultural workers are so busy traveling they miss out on an education. Drury University has been trying to help the situation since 2016. Thanks to a renewed federal grant worth $2.3 million, Drury will continue its efforts for the next five years.

The Panthers help migrant workers by participating in a federal program called the College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP. The U.S. Department of Education funds CAMP. Yesy Perez directs the program from Drury’s Monett campus.

“Drury in general as far as admission is just continuing on and making sure that we are providing the best services to those students,” Perez said. “For us in the CAMP program, it’s just being able to open up those doors to those first-generation students who didn’t think getting a college education was a possibility.”

CAMP is a one-year program, which offers tutoring, mentoring and academic tutoring to 25 students. Participants receive the following benefits:

$3,000 scholarship

$400 book voucher

Personal laptop

Living expense stipend

Internship opportunities

Students have to complete 24 credit hours at Drury in their first year of school. They’re also required to have weekly meetings with a school official to see how they’re doing in class. Participants must also complete leadership training, attend academic counseling, follow an individualized education plan, and participate in campus activities. In their second year of college, they are required to enroll at Drury or another higher education institution.

Perez says the program has helped many students succeed.

“Since we’ve had the program for more than a couple of years, we have seen students graduate and go into the professional field,” Perez said. “Some of them were in a professional field before but now are seeing the opportunity of promotions.”

Perez says she would like more students to know about the program and make it more available. But, there are certain qualifications to be accepted into CAMP:

Worked in migrant and seasonal agricultural work in the last two years.

Have completed less than 24 hours of college credits.

Can enroll as a full-time student.

Has at least “qualified alien” status.

Shows a financial need.

Permanent U.S. citizen or resident. DACA is not accepted.

Those who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply by clicking here.