SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meet George, the ring-necked dove. George lives at the Dickerson Park Zoo and is one of the many animals that participate in the zoo’s educational programs.

Ring-necked doves are also known as laughing doves. They are descendants of doves in Africa and they congregate in large flocks at waterholes in dry regions to drink and bathe.

