SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With warm and dry weather making its way back to the Ozarks it’s a good time to check in with the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Bubba is a blue and gold macaw and the zoo received Bubba from Saint Louis. This morning Bubba’s breakfast consisted of nuts and berries.

On Wednesday, May 4, the zoo will be hosting a May Fourth be with Zoo event celebrating the Star Wars franchise. The event will include activities such as Jedi training games, meeting Star Wars characters, and a Star Wars trivia game.

The Dickerson Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1401 West Norton Road in Springfield.