TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — This week’s Daybreak on the Lake brings you a tip on a lure you can use right now to catch bass.

Kietech Fat Swing Impact

Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service says anglers can use a Kietech Fat Swing Impact to up their bass game. He uses the 2.8-inch version.

Prey says to throw them near mixed gravel or rocky points, particularly in pockets that are 5-15 feet deep.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the bass spawning season wraps up toward the end of May, so bass will be hanging out closer to the shoreline for a few more days. Once the weather warms up, the fish will start to gather toward the middle of the lake.

