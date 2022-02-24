SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snow and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout this Thursday, contributing to dangerous road conditions.

Roads conditions in Springfield are slick and icy this morning. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to drive slowly and avoid unnecessary travel. Additionally, MoDOT reminds travelers to stay inside their vehicles if they become stuck.

Roads in northern Arkansas are icy and slushy, according to IDrive Arkansas. Many roads are still considered to be covered or partially covered with ice.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store