Crosslines holiday assistance applications to begin soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holidays coming up, one nonprofit is making sure families in need are ready to celebrate.

Crosslines Director Wes Buchholz says his team is preparing to give out Thanksgiving food and Christmas toys to qualified families.

“The idea behind the program is just so that families can enjoy the holidays,” Buchholz said. “When you have the stress of trying to provide food and toys for your kids, it can really diminish the joy of the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The whole point behind it is to allow those families who receive assistance to relax and take time to enjoy the holidays as a family that they get to spend time with.”

Crosslines will give turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce to qualified families. Parents or guardians can also apply to get their child some brand new Christmas toys. Those whose applications are accepted can shop at the nonprofit’s toy store at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and pick out a minimum of five things: Toys, board games, books, hats and gloves.

This program has been a tradition for Crosslines for almost as long as it’s been around: 52 years.

“Countless single moms have been helped through this program over the years, Buchholz said. “It’s a struggle to raise one child, let alone a couple by yourself. There have been so many parents throughout the years and grandparents who have taken care of children that have been affected by this and been able to provide something that they wouldn’t normally be able to do on their own.”

To register for holiday assistance, you will need social security cards from everyone you want to help in your home. You will also need a piece of mail to prove you have lived in Greene County within the last month. The application process begins October 18, 2021. Applicants can either stop by Crosslines on E. Chestnut Expressway, or call 417-865-5810.

People can apply for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas in-person or by phone at the following times:

Monday, October 18 through Friday, Oct. 22, 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Monday, October 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, 4–7 p.m.

If you would like to only apply for Christmas assistance in-person or by phone:

Monday, November 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

To volunteer, donate frequently needed items or use services, click here for Crosslines’ holiday website.