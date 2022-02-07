STOCKTON, Mo. — A Missouri couple charged with multiple counts of abuse at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County are scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Boyd Householder was charged with:
- Six counts of second-degree statutory rape
- Seven counts of second-degree statutory sodomy
- Six counts sexual contact with a student
- One count of second-degree child molestation
- 56 counts of abuse and neglect of a child
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Stephanie Householder was charged with :
- Ten counts of abuse and neglect of a child
- 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
In July, the couple was released from jail after reporting health issues. A southwest Missouri judge released Boyd and Stephanie Householder from jail and placed them on home confinement while awaiting their trial. Their attorney said in a court filing that Boyd Householder has contracted COVID-19, and his wife has a serious blood clot condition.
The court cases for Boyd Householder and Stephanie Householder will proceed to court if neither pleads guilty to criminal charges.
