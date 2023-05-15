GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge near west Springfield that has stood for more than 80 years will soon be demolished.

The I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek is part of the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, which will see 25 bridges repaired or replaced in three years.

This is a bridge that sees nearly 40,000 drivers a day and starting tonight, crews will begin building crossover lanes in the median, reducing traffic to one lane going westbound.

Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the week, so westbound lanes on I-44 will still be open during the day.

When crews finish building the crossover lanes, they will close the bridge entirely so they can demolish it and build a new one.

Both lanes of traffic will shift will to the eastbound side of Pickerel Bridge.

Crews will also add barrier walls, guardrails and permanent striping.