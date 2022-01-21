Chiefs All-Time Leading Scorer Joins KOLR10 to talk Chiefs vs. Bills

SPRINGFIELD — Chiefs legend, Nick Lowery, breaks down keys to the game ahead of the Chiefs big matchup as they host Buffalo.

Former Chiefs Kicker Nick Lowery joined Jesse Inman for KOLR10 Daybreak Friday morning. Lowery, who is the Chiefs all-time scoring leader, also holds a share of the record for longest field goal made in franchise history.

Lowery hit two 58-yard field-goals in his career, and current Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker hit one from the same distance last season against the Chargers.

In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game, the Buffalo Bills will make the trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, January 23.

These Chiefs and Bills have become quite familiar with one another the last couple of years, staking their claims as two of the powerhouse teams in the AFC.

Several sports betting books have this as a close game. Caesar’s Sportsbook has the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, with the over/under for the game set at 53.5 points.

Back on October 10, the Bills came into Kansas City during a torrential downpour and beat the Chiefs 38-20. That game saw a delay of over an hour at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes was outdueled in that game by Josh Allen. Mahomes had two interceptions and a fumble in that loss, while Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more.

Lowery discussed some of the keys to victory for Kansas City. He says it all starts with turnovers.

“We were just having an epidemic of turnovers. Patrick Mahomes was not Patrick Mahomes for the first 7 games,” says Lowery. “He was throwing the ball irresponsibly at times.”

Lowery believes Mahomes corrected that midway through the season. Mahomes finished the season with 13 interceptions. Bills QB Josh Allen finished with 15.

It goes beyond Mahomes play, as Lowery believes the Chiefs had a special spark on offense just in time in the playoffs.

“Jerrick McKinnon is a wonderful addition. Every play he’s making something happen. I think he might be more valuable than Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” Lowery says.

The former Chief also says the team needs a third receiving option outside of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to step up.

When asked what one-player he needs to see step up in the game against Buffalo this Sunday, Lowery discussed a certain member of the Chiefs defense.

“I think Frank Clark. That pressure he provides when we won the Super Bowl – he is crucial,” Lowery says.

Clark, 28, is tied for 5th in NFL history for sacks in the season with 11.

If you’d like to meet Lowery in person, you’ll have a great chance to do that next week in Jefferson City, MO.

Lowery will be hosting an event at JP Fenny’s Sports Grill & Pub on January 25 at 6 P.M. It will be an event to promote his “El Bandido Yankee Tequila” brand.

Again, the Chiefs take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff Sunday at 5:30 on KOLR10.