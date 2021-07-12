Cat rescues needing fosters during busy kitten season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fewer cats without a home, the better.

During what has been a busy kitten season, Springfield cat rescues say now is the time to step up and help.

Watching Over Whiskers and Rescue One say they’re full and both groups say that’s not even the biggest problem.

They’re more worried about the cats who can’t get in.

“This year has kind of been an explosion of kittens,” Marci Bowling the founder over Watching Over Whiskers said.

Bowling can only think of one reason why the pandemic.

“Last year in March, April and May, when all the vet offices were closed mainly for surgeries, all of those stray and feral cats had kittens,” Bowling said.

She says this eventually led to the birth of even more kittens.

“One cat can have around 750 to 775 offspring from the litters they produce because an average litter is seven,” Bowling said. “So we’re kind of at a major crisis in our community right now.”

Especially since Bowling’s non-profit can’t do much about it.

“It’s sad. It’s frustrating. We hate telling people no,” Bowling said. “We hate getting 30, 40 calls a day with no real, good, positive answers for them.”

Five minutes away, Colby Hodges, a veterinary technician at Rescue One, reminisces about the last time she looked at Rescue One’s vet numbers, 131 cats being cared for, around 100 in a foster home 30 hospitalized.

“We get these pictures from the community begging us to take these kittens that are sick or cats that are sad looking or pregnant cats or moms with kittens,” Hodges said. “We don’t have the staff to handle too many.”

Nearly 144 little ones on a waiting list.

“You know obviously it takes funding, and it takes volunteers and it takes people leading and coordinating, but it takes fosters,” Hodges said.

Those willing to help either rescue wouldn’t have to worry about paying for food, litter or vet care.

It would be provided to them.

“You just get one job,” Hodges said. “You just have to take care of the babies, and make sure that you’re promoting their adoption, being their advocate.”

“This is one of my fosters I had in my home in team Lola, and I mean I love finding them homes,” Bowling said. “It’s just, it’s the best thing ever to see them in their new family and be excited for them.”

Bowling says if you fostered two litters a year, you would help save 12 to 20 cats.

If you would like to sign up to foster click on the links, Watching Over Whiskers and Rescue One.