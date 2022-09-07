SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — C.J., a black labrador mix, and Amy Clark of Rescue One visited the studio for today’s Pet Connection to talk about his search for his forever home and how people can help dogs just like him.

C.J. is a 3-year-old dog who just got out of prison. He was a part of the Pups for Parole prison program that lets Licking Correctional Institute inmates work with dogs that have confidence, manners, or skills issues to help them — the dogs — be ready to join a family.

“He learned skills, he learned confidence, he was no longer afraid to be around men,” Clark said about C.J.’s return from the program. C.J. was found in Ozark and was afraid of people before he went into the program.

C.J.’s ideal home would have another dog in it or someone who works from home. He likes interaction and playing a lot. C.J. does excellent around children as young as 2 years old and cats.

People who want to help out animals in the area in other ways can head to Rescue One’s website or Facebook page to look at a list of donatable items the organization needs, upcoming events, and how to become a foster.