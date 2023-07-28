BRANSON, Mo. — A dozen new Branson officers are officially sworn in and ready for duty.

The Branson Police Department held its largest pinning ceremony to date Thursday afternoon, July 27.

Back in December of last year, Police Chief Eric Schmitt said he wanted to change the culture of the department and that hiring more police officers was a top priority.

“This our family,” said Schmitt. “This is what you have to look forward to throughout your career here. we are a family and we are one heck of a team.”

The Branson Police Department welcomed 12 new officers, including three lateral hires. Chief Schmitt previously told KOLR 10 he was going to make a priority of promoting and hiring within.

Eight of the newly sworn-in officers graduated from the Drury Police Academy in Springfield.

A new K-9 officer is also joining the Branson police department.

Chief Schmitt also promoted one officer to a detective and promoted a dispatch supervisor.

He also welcomed seven new civilian employees to their roles.