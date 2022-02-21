BOLIVAR, Mo. – A new study from Mental Health America says 15.08 percent of young kids went through a major depressive episode in the past year. The full report says more than two million youth in the U.S. have severe depression. Also, the number of young kids experiencing a major depressive episode increased by 306,000 in the past year.

With all of this in mind, OzarksFirst has been learning about a new effort to help high schoolers in Bolivar.

Bolivar High School added a new class this school year called the “foundations of well-being.” Through the semester-long course, students learn how to recognize, understand, label, and express their emotions. Geana Stokes and Amber Dlugosh teach the program.

“With COVID and a total upheaval of normal school routines we saw an increase in mental health struggles,” Dlugosh said. “Kids were on their own. When you’re at home by yourself you don’t have a lot of tools in your toolbelt to know, ‘How do I regulate an entire worldwide upheaval?’ We realized, ‘Oh. We need to be empowering them with these skills so that when they’re by themselves they know what to do without the coaching of teachers and staff here.”

Stokes says what students are learning is crucial to their mental health.

“For students their age, when they’re already struggling with identity and a whole lot of other things that are happening in high school, I feel very fortunate to work for a district who is willing to give the time and effort to our students in these ways,” Stokes said. “I think it’s one of the greatest things we could’ve done for them.”

During the class, students like Kodey Buxbaum also learn about what’s going on with the chemicals in your brain that constantly creates emotions.

“It helps me be more relaxed, mellow,” Buxbaum said. “If something bad happens I can just be like, ‘I need to take a minute and then I can get back to doing everything normally.”

Through repetition and personal exercises, Buxbaum tells OzarksFirst he has figured out how to control himself when he’s angry.

“My father says that my anger issues are a lot better,” Buxbaum said. “I’ll still get angry but I’ll be able to walk away. I think for a few minutes, ‘Why am I so angry about this?’ And just be able to simmer it down a little bit. A lot of mindfulness practice.”

Sophomore Merola Iskandar says she has made staying positive a routine.

“Every day I would just wake up and I would look for tiny things throughout the day that would stick out to me or would make me happy,” Iskandar said. “That meant a lot because really it’s the little things that you don’t notice. I was definitely stressed out about school. I was dealing with a little bit of anxiety, and learning how to deal with it definitely helped.”

After taking the class, Iskandar tells OzarksFirst she realized something about her classmates.

“Everyone just thinks people are perfect all the time, but hearing how they would speak about their life and their emotions, it made me feel safe,” Iskandar said. “I really thought that you had it all together, but we’re just the same.”