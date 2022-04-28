SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Champions Committed to Kids will be hosting a unique fundraiser involving crawfish and biking.

The 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad will be at the Mother’s Brewery Saturday, April 30. The event will have a Crawdad boil, with beverages, burgers, and music.

Registration Fees:

Registration thru April 19th: $40.00 (ride, shirt, food & two beer tickets)

Day of ride registration: $50.00 (ride, food & two beer tickets)Food & Beverage Only thru April 19th: $30.00 (food & two beer tickets)

Food & Beverage Only after April 19th: $35.00 (food & two beer tickets)

Click here for more information or to register for the event.