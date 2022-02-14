SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Not trying to spend too much money this Valentine’s Day? One student at Missouri State University (MSU) says she has a ‘sweet’ and affordable set of flowers you can buy.

Jocelyn Dvorak, the sophomore student who’s selling them, is a beekeeper. She turned her work into a honey stick bouquet. The flowers have a bottle of honey on the top, a card that says “bee my valentine” and a set of honey sticks that hold the entire bouquet together.

“I always thought that bees were adorable puns to plan words,” Dvorak said. “People give me bee jokes all the time. So I was like, ‘Okay, let’s turn this into a Valentine’s Day product.’ The amount of times I’ve been called honey just as a pun. They’re like, ‘Hey, honey.’ I’m like, ‘Wow I haven’t heard that one before.”

Dvorak sells honey to pay for college. It helped her afford the first semester of school without having to use any student loans.

Her business is called Miss D’s Honeybees. Dvorak says her business has been fun to work on, but she still doesn’t know how she overcame her fear of bees.

“When my uncle dropped [the bees off at my place] I was like, ‘When I said I like weird, cool animals this was not what I was going for,” Dvorak said. “But it took me two years to get stung the first time. Unless you’re doing anything super quickly in the hive, you’re not going to get stung.”

Dvorak’s family helped put the bouquets together.

“I’m kind of the face of the business, but my dad works really hard at home with [the bees],” Dvorak said. “Now that I’m in college it’s really hard for me to drive all the way home to do things. My mom does a lot of the crafty things. Jersey, my roommate deals with all of it, including the honey in my dorm. My siblings do a lot of ins and outs jobs. We are a family of seven.”

Dvorak is going to spend Valentine’s Day delivering bouquets, and you can still buy them. A honey stick bouquet will cost you $25. OzarksFirst stopped by stores like HyVee and Costco, where flowers can cost up to $200.

“I kind of did like a pre-questionnaire, ‘Would anyone be willing to buy these?’ Because you know I’m on a college student budget,” Dvorak said. “I’m not going to go to Hobby Lobby and risk buying way too many things. But within an hour I had 25 or so comments probably.”

She says it’s not just people at MSU who are taking advantage of her ‘sweet’ deal.

“Valentine’s Day we have a lot of ‘just graduated’ married couples, that are like, ‘Hey, I forgot. And I need something,” Dvorak said. “So I deliver to all of Springfield. There’s people coming from Nixa and places like that to grab them on Sunday and Monday.”

Even with it being Valentine’s Day, Dvorak says she already has her mind on the next occasion.

“I would love to work with Mother’s Day and just different small holidays, birthdays, things like that,” Dvorak said. “I’d love to make different products, make them bigger and better and what not. I’d love to make them more affordable and what not as we go. Put them online.”