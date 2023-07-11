REPUBLIC, Mo. — Today marks one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, and shoppers are being warned of its potential dangers.

It’s Prime Day for Amazon Prime subscribers and with thousands logging on looking for the best deals, reports of scams often increase around this time.

Pamela Hernandez, the regional director for the Better Business Bureau, said most of the scams happen after you have already made your purchases.

“What we actually see a lot of is post-Prime Day scams,” Hernandez said. “So, it could be emails or texts telling people that they have rewards to use to get their personal information.”

She said scammers will try to take advantage of prime users after they’ve made their purchases because retailers will be monitoring online activity today and tomorrow.

Hernandez states there are some red flags to watch for such as getting a call or message asking for credit card information because you have a package that can’t be delivered unless you pay a fee or they’ll claim your account has been locked out and need your information to access it.

“If you’ve identified it ahead of time, stop and back out of the transaction. Don’t continue to have contact. After the fact, you may want to change your passwords and report it to your credit card company and certainly report it to Amazon. They keep track of those things. They want to know if something is happening on their platform or if someone is impersonating them,” said Hernandez.

According to the company, people purchased more than 300 million items during its Prime Day event last year.

Hernandez also wants people to keep an eye out for porch pirates.

“If you can get the packages sent to an Amazon locker where they’ll be held for you, if your workplace allows you to have personal packages delivered — just so the packages aren’t sitting on your porch, because they know that people are going to have more packages coming so it just pays to be safe when it comes to those packages shipped to you, ” said Hernandez.