SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During warm weather weeks, the Springfield Police Department (SPD) states it responds to motorcycle accidents almost every day. With spring just a couple of days away, SPD is putting together a free safety course for experienced riders.

But why are the courses only being offered to experienced riders? SPD Corporal Ken Hall says SPD isn’t focused on teaching people how to ride.

“There are multiple other courses out there that teach how to ride and they provide motorcycles for that,” Cpl. Hall said. “So, we don’t want to be trying to teach them how to ride. We want to teach them how to be safer on the road once they learn how to ride.”

Three courses will be offered to riders at Dan Kinney Park. Each session is seven hours long. Hall will help teach advanced handling techniques, how to maneuver and how to stop their motorcycle.

“We hear a lot of guys saying, ‘I just had to lay it down’ when we come to a crash, and that’s the wrong thing to do,” Cpl. Hall said. “You want to keep the tires on the road. A lot more friction that way and you can stop faster.”

Hall says that SPD saw more than 150 motorcycle crashes in 2021. Those accidents got seven people killed. As of this past Monday, March 14, his department has responded to 14 motorcycle accidents in 2022. One person died from their injuries. Hall says what normally causes those accidents are two factors, one being a rider who doesn’t use their front brake.

“70% of your braking on a motorcycle is in the front brake, so if you don’t use it it’s going to take a lot longer to stop,” Cpl. Hall said. “Growing up and you ride a bicycle if you hit the front brake you’re going to flip over and that’s their fear. Some of the smaller motorcycles will actually stand up on the front tire. When it’s doing that you have 100 percent of your braking because you have no other tires on the ground. All the weight’s on that front tire.”

When you’re out driving, how often do you see a motorcycle cruising past you and going in between lanes? Hall says that’s what also causes a crash: speeding.

“Splitting cars and jumping between lanes, that’s dangerous,” Cpl. Hall said. “Most motorists are not looking for you to be whipping past them. If they don’t see you in their mirror and they change lanes and you’re there, you just got hit. A lot of times we have people pulling out of a parking lot and the motorcycle is going too fast, and so they’re looking for somebody going 40 [miles per hour] and that motorcycle might be doing 60 [MPH]. They’re not even in their field of view yet because they’re too far away.”

Hall says that drivers can also do their part to safely share the roads with a motorcycle.

“Motorcycles are smaller,” Cpl. Hall said. “They have a smaller profile. So, if you take an extra second to look for something small like a dog or a child on a bicycle, you’ll see a motorcycle coming at you.”

Experienced riders interested in the course can apply to the following dates by clicking here: